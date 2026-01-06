Somalia: Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Support for Somalia's Unity During Riyadh Talks

5 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisaalam Abdi Ali paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, holding talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan that focused on strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirming support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting, held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, reviewed ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries, particularly on issues related to Somalia's unity, independence and national security, officials said.

Abdisaalam thanked the Kingdom for its continued backing of Somalia, praising Saudi Arabia's "clear and consistent position" in support of the country's unity and territorial integrity.

Prince Faisal, in turn, reiterated Saudi Arabia's full support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of any actions that could undermine Somalia's security or stability.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing cooperation in the areas of security, investment, trade, education and defence, as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

