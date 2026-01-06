Somalia: At Least Two Soldiers Killed in Roadside Explosion in Northeastern Somalia

5 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — At least two Puntland security personnel, including a senior officer, were killed and more than five others injured in a roadside explosion on the road between Bosaso and Dhaadar, officials said Monday.

The blast occurred when a Puntland army vehicle conducting mine-clearance operations struck an improvised explosive device, according to security sources.

Among the dead was Jama Mohamed Cadour, also known as Afdhishiike, the logistics officer of the Ururka Dayax group, along with a mine-detection officer and the vehicle's driver. Several other soldiers were wounded, some seriously, security sources added.

Medical teams and additional troops were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transferred to Bosaso hospitals for treatment. Security forces sealed off the area following the explosion and deployed reinforcements to secure the road and begin an investigation.

The Bosaso-Dhaadar road remained temporarily closed while clearance and security operations continued.

Puntland authorities have not yet identified those responsible for the attack but said further details would be released once the investigation concludes.

The explosion comes days after Puntland forces withdrew most of their troops from the Calmiskaad mountains in Bari region, where an annual operation had been underway against the Daacish group.

Security officials said the militant presence in Calmiskaad has been significantly reduced, although small armed groups remain, particularly along the Baallade river. Mobile units continue to conduct operations to track and neutralize remaining fighters.

Despite intensified security operations, Puntland continues to face persistent threats from militia groups, with roadside bombs and targeted attacks remaining a major risk to forces in the region.

