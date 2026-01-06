Kenya: Mbeere North MP Condemns Attack On Lamu Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu, Calls for Peaceful Politics

5 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Mbeere North Member of Parliament Leo Wamuthende has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu during a burial ceremony in Murang'a County, an event attended by opposition leaders led by the impeached former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, MP Wamuthende denounced the violence, intimidation, and political thuggery, emphasizing that such actions have no place in Kenya's democracy.

He urged political leaders to respect the rule of law, safeguard the safety and dignity of all participants--especially women in leadership--and promote peaceful engagement at all times.

"To Mr. Gachagua and his Wamunyoro team: if you believe in your cause, take it to the ballot. Kenya's democracy is built on ideas, persuasion, and the will of the people--not chaos. Let your so-called testosterone be tested by voters, not by violence," MP Wamuthende stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful politics and the protection of every Kenyan's right to participate freely and safely in democratic processes, stressing that Kenya must remain a country where political disagreements are resolved through dialogue and the ballot box, not intimidation.

The incident has sparked widespread concern about political violence, highlighting the need for leaders across the spectrum to uphold democratic values, promote tolerance, and ensure the safety of public officials and citizens alike.

