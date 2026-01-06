Kenya: Kajiado Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Defiling 11-Year-Old Boy

5 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Nicholas Opiyo

Nairobi — A middle-aged man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kajiado court after being convicted of defiling an 11-year-old boy in 2022, a ruling hailed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as a significant step in protecting children.

The court found that the accused lured the minor from his home under false pretenses and subjected him to repeated sexual abuse.

Magistrate Hon. V. Kachuodho, who delivered the judgment, emphasized that the offender deliberately targeted a vulnerable child and that the severity of the crime warranted the maximum penalty under the law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minor testified that he had been left alone and exposed to repeated abuse, which posed a serious risk to his life.

Five prosecution witnesses, led by Senior State Counsel Linda Nzioka, provided consistent and credible testimony that supported the conviction.

Kenyan courts have increasingly rejected the practice of settling defilement cases through marriage, ensuring that perpetrators cannot escape justice by marrying their victims.

The Kajiado ruling reinforces that sexual offences against minors must face strict legal consequences, reflecting the judiciary's commitment to deterrence.

Authorities are urging the public to take proactive steps to protect children, including:

The DPP reiterated the importance of safeguarding children and holding offenders accountable, underscoring that the fight against sexual abuse requires a combined effort from the public, authorities, and community organizations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.