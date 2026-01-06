Kenya: NSSF to Put Up Twin-Tower Development in Nairobi CBD

Nairobi — The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has announced plans to put up a major two-tower development in the heart of Nairobi's central business district (CBD).

In a notice, NSSF said the project, located at the junction of Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue, will be split into Tower A and Tower B. Tower A will comprise 60 storeys, while Tower B will have 35 storeys.

"The project components include office spaces, a business hotel, serviced residential apartments, retail and conference facilities, an observation deck on the 56th floor, as well as basement and podium-level parking for approximately 1,150 vehicles, among other associated amenities, at the junction of Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi County," the notice read.

The proposed development site has remained undeveloped for years and has previously been subject to legal challenges linked to ownership disputes.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detained three people in 2025 for allegedly transferring land fraudulently using falsified paperwork. A Nairobi judge, however, later dropped the charges, citing an earlier judge of Appeal ruling that had halted their detention and prosecution while a related appeal was being decided.