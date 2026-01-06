Nigeria: Defection - Kano Governor Secures Majority Support As Kwankwaso Opens 'Loyalty Register'

The governor's move from the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP) marks the end of a decades-long political association with his mentor, former Governor of Kano and leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has secured the consent of the majority of elected officials, party executives, and influential support groups in the state following a series of consultations ahead of his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor's move from the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP) marks the end of a decades-long political association with his mentor, former Governor of Kano and leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr Kwankwaso, who opposes the move, has reportedly opened a "loyalty register" at his Miller Road residence to document elected officials and support groups who intend to remain with the NNPP.

Despite this, a "palace coup" appears to be underway, as the governor has successfully drawn significant support from within the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Proponents of the defection argue that Governor Yusuf is seeking to "liberate" his administration from Mr Kwankwaso's overbearing influence, allowing him to address the state's development challenges independently.

Conversely, opponents have labelled the move as the "ultimate betrayal" of their long-standing political struggle.

The loyalty divide

As of Monday morning, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Rufa'i Hanga (Kano Central zenator) and his colleagues from the federal lower chamber --including Mukhtar Yarima (Tarauni), Abdulkarim Ado (Wudil/Garko), and Sani Wakili (Minjibir/Ungogo)--have affirmed their loyalty to Mr Kwankwaso by signing the register.

While Mr Kwankwaso retains the support of three federal lawmakers and the NNPP's lone senator, Governor Yusuf enjoys the backing of 21 members of the House of Representatives.

This coalition notably includes APC members, dwarfing the support of the federal lawmakers currently aligned with Mr Kwankwaso, with APC federal lawmaker Ado Doguwa declaring his party's support for the governor's planned transition.

Within the State House of Assembly, while the governor reportedly commands the majority of the 25 NNPP members, others, such as Yusuf Aliyu (Nasarawa) and Zakariyya Ishaq (Kura/Garun Malam), have remained with the Kwankwaso camp.

The member representing Madobi--Mr Kwankwaso's local government--remains undecided.

Also, this newspaper understands that all the 44 local government chairpersons, their deputies, and 31 ward-level executives in each of the 44 LGAs have opted to follow the governor.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that grassroots Kwankwasiyya organisations, including Lafiya Jari and the Community Reorientation Committee (CRC), have also shifted their allegiance to the governor.

Surprisingly, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) splinter group known as 'Option A,' which previously acted as a secret support base for Mr Kwankwaso in the PDP, has now dissolved and aligned with Governor Yusuf.

The planned defection

The planned defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has caught the attention of several commentators in Kano and beyond.

Mr Yusuf was seen as the "ultimate loyalist" to Mr Kwankwaso for about four decades.

The defection, originally anticipated for early January, has reportedly been rescheduled to allow for further consultations with federal lawmakers to ensure a "clean break" from the NNPP.

The NNPP currently holds only one governorship seat. If Governor Yusuf finally defects from the state's political structure, the NNPP risks losing its primary power base and structure, effectively turning the party and its leader, Mr Kwankwaso into a peripheral player ahead of the 2027 elections.

Photo caption: From left: Ghali Tijjani, Rep, Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu constituency, Hassan Husseini Member Rep. Nassarawa constituency, Governor Abba Yusuf, Rabiu Muhammad , member Rep, Sumaila Takai constituency and others in one of their meeting with the governor.