Namibia's Blood Reserves Only Enough for One Day, Nambts Urges Donations

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) has confirmed a critical blood shortage, with the current supply only enough to last a day.

NamBTS spokesperson Frieda Asino-Vatileni confirmed to The Namibian on Monday that the service is urgently appealing to the public to donate blood, saying that donations are critical in saving lives.

She said the blood stock for 5 January is the last available supply.

The shortage comes at a time when road accidents remain high across the country, increasing the demand for blood to treat injured patients.

NamBTS was established on 1 January 1987 to provide patients with sufficient, safe, and effective blood products.

It currently has six fixed donation sites: two in Windhoek and one each in Swakopmund, Ondangwa, Walvis Bay and Oshakati.

People between the ages of 16 and 70 are eligible to donate and should weigh at least 50kg.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.