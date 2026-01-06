Namibia: Deputy Minister Ballotti Urges Namibians to Uphold Peace, Respect Sovereignty

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti has urged Namibians to continue advocating for peace, saying the country is fortunate to enjoy a peaceful environment.

He made the remark in a Facebook post on Sunday, following the arrest of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the United States.

Ballotti said Namibians should be peaceful regardless of how insignificant their individual voices may be, adding that collective action should always be guided by respect for national sovereignty.

"Reading of what's transpired in Venezuela has made me realise how fortunate we are to be a peace-loving nation. Let us not forget how we are shaped by our own history," the post reads.

Ballotti said public opinion should not override principles.

