South Africa: Presidency Says Ramaphosa Mauritius Holiday Was No Secret

The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa's short holiday to Mauritius was not hidden and did not leave the country without leadership.

Questions were raised last week about the president's trip over the Christmas period.

Reports said Ramaphosa travelled to Mauritius with his support team to rest. He later appeared in his New Year's message to the country.

In that message, Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for their sacrifices during a difficult 2025. He said everyone's contribution matters when building the country.

Some reports claimed the trip was kept secret and that no acting president was appointed while Ramaphosa was outside South Africa.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told The Citizen this was not true.

Magwenya said the trip was not secret. He questioned how it could be hidden when many people would have seen the president at the airport.

He also said Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe acted as president from 21 to 27 December.

Magwenya said it would be unconstitutional to leave the country without an acting president.

He added that Ramaphosa paid for the family holiday himself. He also questioned why the president should not be allowed to take a break.