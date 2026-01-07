Sudan: Drone Strike Kills 10 in El Obeid As Sudan's War Escalates Across Darfur and Kordofan

Sudanese Armed Forces with an unexploded one-way attack drone from the RSF recovered from an attack on a government building in El Gedaref on July 11, 2024.

At least 10 civilians were killed in North Kordofan's capital of El Obeid on Monday evening when a paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone struck a residential area, hitting a family home and killing nine members of the same family, including women and children, according to eyewitnesses. Several neighbours were also wounded. Radio Dabanga was unable to reach the RSF for comment.

The attack came as Sudan's war escalated sharply at the start of 2026, with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF intensifying drone attacks and carrying out at least eight air raids in five days across several regions. The strikes hit both military and civilian sites, highlighting the growing role of drones in the conflict.

Targets included the Merowe Air Base and the Merowe Dam in Northern State. Drones also struck the electricity station in El Obeid and the Kenana Airport, while SAF raids hit Zarq hospital and Ghurair market in North Darfur, El Ferdous in Central Darfur, Kalbs in West Darfur and Delling in South Kordofan. Local groups said more than 150 civilians were killed and dozens injured during the recent escalation.

The RSF-backed Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) accused the army of killing over 100 civilians in strikes on Zarq hospital, Ghurair market and El Ferdous, and of burning a market in Abu Qamra in North Darfur.

The RSF said a drone strike destroyed Zarq hospital, the only medical facility serving thousands, and later hit Ghurair market, killing dozens.

Sudan's Council of Ministers condemned what it described as systematic air raids by the army in Darfur, calling the attacks deliberate and crimes against humanity.

Maj Gen Moatasim Abdelgadir defended the strikes as an intelligence success, saying army drones target RSF supply lines, weapons and aircraft in Kordofan and Darfur, and denied systematic attacks on civilians. He accused the RSF of striking civilian sites, including the Merowe Dam and El Obeid.

The United Nations voiced alarm over the escalation. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said drone strikes on Delling and civilian areas in North Darfur between January 1 and 3, including a market and a medical clinic, worsened an already dire humanitarian situation.

UN Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said strikes in Zarq and Ghurair caused civilian casualties, while attacks in Kalbs displaced more than 600 people.

The Emergency Lawyers group accused the army of bombing Zarq hospital and Ghurair market despite the absence of military targets, calling the attacks violations of international humanitarian law and urging both sides to halt aerial attacks.