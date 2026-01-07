Sudan: Thirteen More Lives Lost in Sudan As 1,000th Day of War Looms

Thirteen more lives - including children - were reportedly lost on Tuesday in another drone attack on Sudan's North Kordofan region.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the latest fatalities come amid escalating violence, especially across the Kordofans, which continues to put civilians at "extreme risk" and drives displacement.

Rival militaries have been battling for control of Sudan since April 2023, with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia gaining ground in the west and south, while Sudan's military controls most of the east including the capital, effectively partitioning the country.

More casualties were reported after drone strikes hit areas in the epicentre of Sudan's hunger crisis, North Darfur, on Saturday, just days before the country reaches the grim milestone of the 1,000th day of deadly fighting.

More civilians displaced

Citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Dujarric highlighted that between 31 December and 4 January, violence drove nearly 1,000 people to flee a locality in South Kordofan.

Additionally, some 2,000 were uprooted from an area in North Kordofan on Monday.

In total, approximately 65,000 have been displaced from the end of October to the end of December across the Kordofan region.

The brutal war which has drawn in outside powers and destabilised multiple countries across the region has led to one of the world's largest displacement crises, with over 12 million people uprooted, according to the UN aid coordination office (OCHA).

Revitalising Khartoum

Mr. Dujarric reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians, as well as for rapid, safe and sustained humanitarian access.

Meanwhile, UN agencies are helping to improve living conditions in the capital, Khartoum, as families return to rebuild their lives following its recapture from the RSF by Government troops last year.

UN Development Programme (UNDP) and partners are helping to remove debris, creating short-term opportunities for locals, and are supporting the distribution of medicine despite damaged infrastructure.

Northeast of the capital, in the city of Ed-Damer, the programme provides psychosocial support for women, among other services.