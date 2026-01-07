Egyptian Exchange Eyes Strong 2026 With Wave of New Listings

Egyptian Exchange is preparing for one of its strongest investment years, with plans to list around eight new companies in 2026, mainly from the medical and tourism sectors, according to chairman Islam Azzam.

Speaking to Al Arabiya Business, Azzam said market officials expect the coming year to be the most active period for initial public offerings in the exchange's history.

The EGX posted record performance in 2025. Total market capitalization rose forty two percent year on year, Azzam said. Since mid twenty twenty two, cumulative growth has reached three hundred ninety percent, reflecting rising interest from local and foreign investors.

The number of registered investors increased to two hundred seventy six thousand, up twenty percent from the previous year. Azzam said mobile trading has played a key role in attracting younger investors to the market.

He added that the EGX has met the qualitative requirements set by FTSE Russell for classification as a developed market.

The exchange's transition into a joint stock company is expected to support the launch of derivatives, market makers, and short selling in the first quarter of twenty twenty six. More than half of listed companies have also agreed to extend trading hours.

Key Takeaways

Egypt's equity market is entering a new phase marked by higher activity, broader participation, and structural reform. Strong performance since twenty twenty two has rebuilt investor confidence after years of volatility and limited liquidity. The expected IPO pipeline signals growing willingness by private companies to tap public markets, particularly in defensive and hard currency earning sectors such as healthcare and tourism. These sectors benefit from steady demand and links to foreign revenue, which investors often favor in periods of macro pressure. Reaching the qualitative threshold for developed market status could increase Egypt's visibility among global fund managers, even before any formal reclassification. Index inclusion often influences asset allocation decisions and long term capital flows. Planned upgrades such as derivatives and short selling point to a more mature market structure. Extended trading hours and wider use of mobile platforms also support higher turnover and retail engagement. Together, these changes suggest the EGX is shifting from a recovery phase to one focused on depth, tools, and sustained growth rather than short term gains.