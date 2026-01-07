East Africa: Diageo Agrees to Sell East African Breweries Stake to Asahi

Diageo has agreed to sell its entire 65% stake in East African Breweries plc to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings, marking a major ownership shift in one of Africa's largest beverage companies.

The transaction will be executed through the disposal of Diageo Kenya Limited and includes Diageo's interest in United Distillers Vintners Kenya, a spirits producer serving the local market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The sale aligns with Diageo's strategy to divest non core assets to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce leverage. East African Breweries operates across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and is the region's leading beer producer.

For the financial year ended June thirty twenty twenty five, the group reported net sales of nine hundred ninety six million dollars, EBITDA of two hundred fifty eight million dollars, and net income of ninety four million dollars. Net debt stood at two hundred twenty nine million dollars.

Under the agreement, Diageo and East African Breweries will enter long term licensing arrangements that allow continued production and distribution of brands such as Guinness. Local brands including Tusker and Kenya Cane will remain owned by East African Breweries.

Completion is expected in the second half of twenty twenty six, subject to regulatory approvals.

Key Takeaways

The deal marks Asahi's first large-scale entry into Africa's alcoholic beverages market and reflects growing interest from Asian groups in consumer assets across emerging economies. East Africa offers population growth, rising urban demand, and strong local brands with long operating histories. For Diageo, the sale continues a broader portfolio reset as global spirits groups reassess capital allocation amid slower growth in some mature markets. Retaining licensing agreements allows Diageo to keep brand exposure in the region without owning capital-intensive operations. East African Breweries is expected to remain listed in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, preserving its public market profile. Continued local ownership of flagship brands helps maintain consumer loyalty and regulatory stability. The transaction also signals potential consolidation in African consumer goods, where global players increasingly partner with or exit to strategic investors rather than pursue direct ownership. Asahi's plan to introduce selected international brands alongside existing local labels suggests a gradual approach focused on distribution strength rather than rapid market disruption. If completed, the deal could reshape competition in East Africa's beer and spirits market while highlighting the region's growing relevance to global beverage groups.