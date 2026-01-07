Heglig / El Fasher — As the new year began, the United States set a deadline for Sudan's warring parties to reach a humanitarian truce, aiming to open safe corridors, protect civilians, and pave the way for a political process restoring civilian rule. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) refused the proposed truce under the Quartet, which includes the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accepted it.

Yet a tripartite agreement over the Heglig oil fields in West Kordofan temporarily neutralised the area. SAF withdrew, and the South Sudan People's Army assumed responsibility for securing the oil facilities.

The field processes some 130,000 barrels of South Sudanese crude for export via pipelines in Sudan. The deal, designed to protect economic interests, sparked controversy for ignoring civilians in other conflict zones.

Arwa El Siddig, assistant president of the National Youth Party, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday that the Heglig arrangement shows the war is not inevitable. "The warring parties can agree when their immediate interests are at stake," she added.

She criticised the failure to extend protection beyond Heglig, warning that Kordofan faces the same siege, killing and displacement previously seen in North Darfur's capital of El Fasher.

Lt Col M. Mohammed Mohamed Nour of the Supreme Central Command confirmed that the agreement was brokered after direct talks between South Sudan President Salva Kiir, SAF's Commander-in-Chief Lt Gen Abdelfattah, and RSF commander Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

He described the deal as a political gain for the RSF and a demonstration of the SAF's weakened military capacity.

Dr Ahmed Babiker, leader of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, said the Heglig agreement reflects the economic logic of the war. "Both sides rely on oil and gold to finance the conflict. Peace is only possible when their economic interests are threatened," he added.

He added that political forces had failed to unite, leaving civilians caught between warring militias.

El Siddig said turning Heglig into a model for civilian protection is possible, but it would require political will, third-party guarantees, and sustained international pressure. "Protecting human life must be treated as non-negotiable before the tragedy spreads further," she added.