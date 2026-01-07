Somalia: ITUC Voices Concern Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

6 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Geneva, Switzerland — The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), representing more than 200 million workers worldwide, expressed strong concern over Israel's announcement recognizing Somaliland, a region within Somalia, as an independent state.

ITUC said the recognition violates international law, undermines multilateralism, and risks escalating tensions in an already fragile, conflict-affected Horn of Africa.

The organization emphasized that recognition of statehood should follow international law, inclusive dialogue, and the consent of the people concerned.

The confederation also expressed full solidarity with the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) and ITUC-Africa, warning that unilateral actions threaten peace, security, stability, and development in Somalia. Workers continue to face conflict, climate shocks, displacement, terrorism, and economic insecurity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ITUC called on Israel to reconsider its decision, respect Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity, and align its actions with UN frameworks. It also urged all states to avoid unilateral moves destabilizing the region.

The group further called on the international community, including the United Nations and African Union, to renew support for inclusive dialogue, peace-building, democratic governance, and long-term stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

"Respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is essential to prevent conflict and protect human security," the statement said. ITUC reaffirmed its commitment to workers' rights, peace, and social justice globally.

ITUC concluded that it will continue to stand with Somali workers, their trade unions, and all those striving for peace, unity, and social justice across the country and region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.