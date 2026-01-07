Somalia: ITUC Voices Concern Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Geneva, Switzerland — The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), representing more than 200 million workers worldwide, expressed strong concern over Israel's announcement recognizing Somaliland, a region within Somalia, as an independent state.

ITUC said the recognition violates international law, undermines multilateralism, and risks escalating tensions in an already fragile, conflict-affected Horn of Africa.

The organization emphasized that recognition of statehood should follow international law, inclusive dialogue, and the consent of the people concerned.

The confederation also expressed full solidarity with the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) and ITUC-Africa, warning that unilateral actions threaten peace, security, stability, and development in Somalia. Workers continue to face conflict, climate shocks, displacement, terrorism, and economic insecurity.

ITUC called on Israel to reconsider its decision, respect Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity, and align its actions with UN frameworks. It also urged all states to avoid unilateral moves destabilizing the region.

The group further called on the international community, including the United Nations and African Union, to renew support for inclusive dialogue, peace-building, democratic governance, and long-term stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

"Respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is essential to prevent conflict and protect human security," the statement said. ITUC reaffirmed its commitment to workers' rights, peace, and social justice globally.

ITUC concluded that it will continue to stand with Somali workers, their trade unions, and all those striving for peace, unity, and social justice across the country and region.