Rwanda: Meet Bruno Shema, Patriots New Boy Ready to Light Up the League

Since making his Rwanda Basketball League debut with APR in 2024, Bruno Shema has shown steady growth, offering glimpses of a player still far from his peak.

Now 23, the small forward is eager to maintain that upward trajectory as he begins a new chapter with Patriots, ahead of the 2026 season which commences on January 24.

Shema's rise has been swift. In less than two seasons, he earned his first international call-up to Rwanda in 2025 and is now viewed by many as one of the key figures expected to spearhead Rwanda's next generation. The team is currently undergoing a major transition as several senior players continue to step away from international duty.

Standing at 2.05 metres, Shema was born in Belgium in 2002, two years after his parents relocated there. Football was his first love until basketball entered his life at the age of 11--thanks to his father.

"My father introduced me to the sport because of my height," Shema recalls. "Before that, I was actually a football fan. Over time, I naturally fell in love with basketball."

Despite the early introduction, Shema did not take the sport seriously until he joined Spirou Charleroi at 14. Regularly watching the club's first team after academy training played a major role in shaping his ambitions.

"It made the dream feel achievable," he says, reflecting on those formative moments.

Family support has remained a constant throughout his journey. His father frequently attended his youth games, while his mother and brother recently travelled to Morocco to watch him feature for Rwanda's national team on his maiden call-up.

Shema's development saw him represent several Belgian clubs, including Braine-le-Comte between 2013 and 2017 and Spirou Charleroi from 2018 to 2023, before deciding to move to Rwanda--his parents' homeland.

"My connection with Rwanda started while I was on vacation here and wanted to stay active," he told Times Sport. "I reached out to the national team to train, and from that moment, everything started to develop naturally."

APR became his first club in the Rwanda Basketball League in 2024, a season that ended with a league title. However, limited playing time, among other factors prompted a move to Tigers in 2025. After an impressive campaign there, Shema is now set to make his mark with Patriots in the upcoming season.

His path has not been without setbacks. A previous external meniscus injury proved to be one of the toughest challenges of his career, both physically and mentally.

Still, Shema remains driven by high ambitions at both club and international levels. His ultimate dream is to represent Rwanda at the AfroBasket. It has been his main goal since watching Rwanda competing in the tournament in Kigali. He was at the time with his brother and cousin.