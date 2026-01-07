Kenya: KPC Shares Set to List At NSE in January, Says Ruto

6 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Shares of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) are set to begin trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in January, President William Ruto has said, signalling progress in the government's privatisation agenda.

Speaking in West Pokot County, the President said the listing would allow Kenyans to buy shares in the state-owned pipeline operator and enable public trading of the company's equity at the NSE.

He said the move would open share ownership to ordinary citizens, adding that small investors would be able to participate in the offer.

A public listing would also subject KPC to NSE disclosure requirements, including the publication of audited financial statements.

Late last year, the National Assembly approved the government's plan to privatise KPC, allowing the State to divest 65 per cent of its shareholding through a public offer while retaining a 35 per cent stake.

The approval was contained in Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025, which outlines the government's privatisation programme.

According to government projections, the divestment is expected to raise about Sh100 billion to help plug budget shortfalls.

KPC is a strategic state corporation responsible for the transportation and storage of petroleum products across the country.

