South Africa: Watch - A Historic Season for South African Cricket, and a Legal Reckoning for Swimming SA

South African sport delivered drama on and off the field in 2025. From the Proteas men lifting their first ICC trophy at Lord's and ending a 25-year drought in India, to the Proteas Women reaching a historic World Cup final under Laura Wolvaardt, it was a year for the record books.

In the pool, a high-stakes legal battle has reshaped the future of water polo and could redefine Swimming South Africa's authority. Sports journalist Keanan Hemmonsbey rounds up the moments that mattered.

Reporting by: Keanan Hemmonsbey

Edited by: Anda Tolibadi

Filmed by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

