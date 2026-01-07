South Africa: Watch - A Historic Season for South African Cricket, and a Legal Reckoning for Swimming SA

South African sport delivered drama on and off the field in 2025. From the Proteas men lifting their first ICC trophy at Lord's and ending a 25-year drought in India, to the Proteas Women reaching a historic World Cup final under Laura Wolvaardt, it was a year for the record books.
In the pool, a high-stakes legal battle has reshaped the future of water polo and could redefine Swimming South Africa's authority. Sports journalist Keanan Hemmonsbey rounds up the moments that mattered.
Reporting by: Keanan Hemmonsbey
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn
