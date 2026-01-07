South Africa: Where to Next? the Future of Travel Is All About Hushpitality

6 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bridget Hilton-Barber

Is 2026 the year we embrace high-tech travel or head for the hills in search of a digital detox? Global trends even have us taking our pets on holiday with us, all planned and booked by AI.

From new pet travel technology to AI-powered trip planning, faster-than-ever plane travel to hyper-personalised hotel stays, a wave of innovation is reshaping travel. So says tech provider Amadeus in its Travel Trends 2026, released together with Globetrender, a travel trends forecaster.

They outline six trends, one of which is called Travel Mixology, where travellers get to be the alchemists of their own trips, blending different technologies and platforms to create highly curated itineraries. Or as someone put it: simply describe the intended vibe and atmosphere, and the tool pulls up near-perfect pairings.

Trip Matching from Expedia is an example. It allows Instagram users to decode reels instantly, translating visual content into full itineraries with booking links. Major players Expedia and Booking.com have integrated tools such as ChatGPT; add real-time translation, mobile digital check-ins, and hey, tech is replacing admin.

And never mind tech in 2026, try 2036.

"Picture the scene. Chrome robots relieve travellers of their luggage and dutifully follow them to a connecting train. Tickets are purchased with a flash of a palm, as they hurtle through tunnels aglow with holographic projections. After refuelling on 3D-printed room service, guests head to a nearby park for some much-needed R&R, ordering...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.