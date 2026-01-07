South Africa: Where to Next? the Future of Travel Is All About Hushpitality

Is 2026 the year we embrace high-tech travel or head for the hills in search of a digital detox? Global trends even have us taking our pets on holiday with us, all planned and booked by AI.

From new pet travel technology to AI-powered trip planning, faster-than-ever plane travel to hyper-personalised hotel stays, a wave of innovation is reshaping travel. So says tech provider Amadeus in its Travel Trends 2026, released together with Globetrender, a travel trends forecaster.

They outline six trends, one of which is called Travel Mixology, where travellers get to be the alchemists of their own trips, blending different technologies and platforms to create highly curated itineraries. Or as someone put it: simply describe the intended vibe and atmosphere, and the tool pulls up near-perfect pairings.

Trip Matching from Expedia is an example. It allows Instagram users to decode reels instantly, translating visual content into full itineraries with booking links. Major players Expedia and Booking.com have integrated tools such as ChatGPT; add real-time translation, mobile digital check-ins, and hey, tech is replacing admin.

And never mind tech in 2026, try 2036.

"Picture the scene. Chrome robots relieve travellers of their luggage and dutifully follow them to a connecting train. Tickets are purchased with a flash of a palm, as they hurtle through tunnels aglow with holographic projections. After refuelling on 3D-printed room service, guests head to a nearby park for some much-needed R&R, ordering...