Kenya: Sossion Calls for Continuous Review of CBE Pathways

6 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Veteran trade unionist Wilson Sossion has called for a continuous review of the Competency Based Education (CBE) pathways to ensure they remain relevant to learners and aligned with the country's socio-economic needs.

Speaking on Capital in the morning on Tuesday Sossion who is also an educator pointed out that education systems must evolve with changing realities, warning that rigid pathways risk locking learners into tracks that may not respond to emerging skills demands or individual talents.

"The Competency Based Education framework should not be treated as static. It must be reviewed continuously to ensure its pathways are relevant, flexible and responsive to the needs of learners and the job market," he said.

He noted that while the CBE system was designed to nurture talents, competencies and practical skills, its success depends largely on how effectively the pathways are implemented and adjusted over time.

Sossion also emphasized the importance of adequate infrastructure, trained teachers and proper career guidance to support learners as they transition through the different stages of the curriculum.

"Without sufficient investment in teacher training, learning resources and clear transition mechanisms, the pathways risk becoming theoretical rather than practical," he said.

The former union leader urged the Ministry of Education to engage teachers, parents, learners and education experts more actively in reviewing the system, saying inclusive dialogue would help address emerging gaps and public concerns.

Kenya's Competency Based Education system has sparked wide debate since its rollout, with critics citing challenges such as inadequate facilities, teacher workload and uncertainty around senior school pathways. Supporters, however, argue that the model better equips learners with practical skills and competencies needed in the modern economy.

Sossion said ongoing assessment and reform would help strengthen public confidence in the system and ensure that education remains a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.

"As the country implements the new pathways, flexibility and evidence-based review must remain at the centre of education reform," he added.

