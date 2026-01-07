Kenya: Sabrina Carpenter Released 2025's Most Annoying Songs, Study Says

6 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By King Bee Kiragu

Sabrina Carpenter released the most annoying songs of 2025, according to a new study.

Researchers at the website Seat Pick found that the pop star's hits Sugar Talking and Tears were the most irritating releases of last year after putting the biggest tracks of the past 12 months through an 'annoyingness index'.

They scored the songs across four key factors, including repetition and lyrical filler (words like yeah, la and uh that are repeated).

According to the index, Sabrina's tunes irked 46 per cent of listeners.

Other songs deemed as annoying include Ed Sheeran's Azizam and The Dead Dance by Lady Gaga.

Seat Pick explained: "2025 has proven to be a memorable year of music, with record-breaking releases, viral TikTok hits and artists pushing creative boundaries across genres.

"However, some tracks have also sparked debates over how irritating they are from repetitiveness to 'harmonic dullness'."

The site added: "Sabrina has still achieved significant streaming numbers and strong social media traction, and has celebrated a highly successful year overall - earning multiple awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards and Pop Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards."

Those who disagreed with the results have been urged not to fret.

Seat Pick said: "Annoyance is listener subjective."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.