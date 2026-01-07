Kenya: Why KCB Took a Minority Stake in Pesapal

6 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

<em> — KCB Bank Group has opted for a minority investment in payment solutions firm Pesapal as part of a strategy to gain exposure to the fast-growing fintech sector while avoiding the risks associated with full acquisitions.

The lender said minority stakes allow it to tap into the growth and innovation of fintech firms without imposing the operational, governance and regulatory demands that often slow down technology-driven businesses once absorbed into large banking groups.

Pesapal provides integrated payment solutions that enable merchants to accept card, mobile money and bank transfer payments across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, operating under regulatory oversight from central banks in those markets.

KCB Bank Group's strategy and innovation director, Mark Mwongela, said the structure preserves the agility that allows fintech firms to scale rapidly and respond quickly to market changes.

The bank said the partnership model will inform its future investments in digital and technology-led financial services as competition intensifies across the payments ecosystem.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.