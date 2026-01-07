Tanzania: Zanzibar Marks Tourism Strides

Zanzibar — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has highlighted that Tanzania's diverse landscapes, abundant wildlife, water bodies and peaceful, hospitable people continue to attract visitors from across the globe.

Dr Samia made the remarks yesterday while receiving three major international tourism awards won by Tanzania at the 2025 World Travel Awards, during a ceremony held at Tunguu State House in Zanzibar.

She said the achievements reflect the country's rich natural endowments, sustained conservation efforts, and strategic promotion of tourism products.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President commended institutions and professionals in the tourism and conservation sectors for safeguarding national attractions and strengthening Tanzania's international tourism profile.

The awards were presented to President Samia by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, on behalf of the government and national tourism stakeholders.

The most prestigious award, World's Leading Safari Destination 2025, was conferred at the World Travel Awards Grand Finals held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on December 6, last year.

Tanzania outperformed other top safari destinations, including Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In another significant achievement, Serengeti National Park was named World's Leading National Park 2025, surpassing globally renowned parks such as South Africa's Kruger National Park and the United States' Yellowstone National Park.

Tanzania also clinched Africa's Leading Destination 2025 during the World Travel Awards Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held on June 28, last year, in Dar es Salaam, competing against top destinations across the continent.

The awards reaffirm Tanzania's position as a leading global destination for nature-based tourism and underscore the government's commitment to conservation, destination competitiveness, and sustainable economic growth.

In a related achievement, Zanzibar was named Africa's Best Corporate Retreat Destination in last December, further boosting national pride and highlighting Tanzania's rise as a world-class tourism destination.

Tanzania's outstanding performance was also reflected in its overall results at the World Travel Awards, where the country won 45 awards at the Africa level, spanning public and private sector institutions from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Other notable awards included Serengeti Balloon Safaris as the World's Leading Balloon Safari Operator and Thanda Island (Mafia) as the World's Leading Exclusive Private Island, underscoring the depth and diversity of Tanzania's tourism offerings.