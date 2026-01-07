Tanzania: Jk Opens Immigration Offices With a Call to Protect, Maintain Peace

Zanzibar — The former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Kikwete, has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for safeguarding and promoting the value of peace in the country.

He also urged Tanzanians to continue offering prayers so that the challenges and incidents the country experienced in 2025 do not recur.

Dr Kikwete made the remarks during the inauguration of the Immigration Office building and staff housing in Micheweni District, North Pemba Region. The project, which costs 2.5bn/-, is part of the celebrations to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

Speaking at the event, Dr Kikwete said peace is a fundamental pillar for the development of any nation in the world.

He explained that for a country and its citizens to continue progressing in all aspects of life, peace must be protected and maintained.

He added that unity is the source of success, emphasizing that national unity is the foundation of victory and development.

"Peace is a vital pillar, as it is for any other country in the world. If we are to continue moving forward in all aspects of national and citizens' lives, we must safeguard peace. Unity is the strength that enables us to achieve our goals; our unity is our success, and our unity is our victory," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, pledged to continue improving services for security personnel while bringing services closer to the public.

He said the construction of housing and office facilities for public servants is a clear indication of the government's appreciation and respect for their contribution, as well as an important step toward improving their welfare and that of their families.

However, Minister Simbachawene also urged the officers who will occupy the houses to demonstrate patriotism by increasing efficiency in their duties and ensuring the facilities are properly maintained.

On her part, the Commissioner General of Immigration, Dr Anna Makakala, said the housing and office construction project for Immigration officers, implemented by Benchmark Engineering Company Ltd, aims to improve working conditions and enhance the delivery of immigration services to the public.

She added that the completion of the project has significantly improved the working and living environment for Immigration officers in Micheweni District.