Tanzania: Development Projects Welcome the 62nd Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution

5 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Zanzibar — The Tanzanian Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has officially inaugurated Chukwani Secondary School in Zanzibar as part of the celebrations marking the 62nd anniversary of the Glorious Zanzibar Revolution.

The inauguration ceremony took place today, January 5, 2026. The construction of the school cost a total of 6.1bn/-.

The school was established to prepare young people with knowledge, skills, creativity, and good morals by integrating theory with practical learning. This initiative is expected to bring significant benefits to the education sector, including expanding access to quality education for children in Zanzibar.

During the event, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba commended the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, for the significant and strategic investments he has made in the education sector across the islands.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.