Tanzania: Development Projects Welcome the 62nd Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution

Zanzibar — The Tanzanian Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has officially inaugurated Chukwani Secondary School in Zanzibar as part of the celebrations marking the 62nd anniversary of the Glorious Zanzibar Revolution.

The inauguration ceremony took place today, January 5, 2026. The construction of the school cost a total of 6.1bn/-.

The school was established to prepare young people with knowledge, skills, creativity, and good morals by integrating theory with practical learning. This initiative is expected to bring significant benefits to the education sector, including expanding access to quality education for children in Zanzibar.

During the event, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba commended the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, for the significant and strategic investments he has made in the education sector across the islands.