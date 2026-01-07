Tanzania: Beware of High Waves, Strong Winds, Tasac Alerts Marine Vehicles, Seafarers

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) has cautioned fishermen and water transport operators to take precautions against strong winds and high waves in the Indian Ocean from today, Monday, January 5, 2026, until January 8, 2026.

According to a statement issued to the media by TASAC on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the agency received information from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) indicating the presence of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour and high waves of up to two meters in some coastal and Indian Ocean areas.

TASAC said the affected areas include the regions of Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Coast Region (including Mafia Island), Lindi, Mtwara, as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

"The winds are likely to cause moderate impacts on some economic activities, fishing, and marine transport in the mentioned areas. TASAC is therefore calling on all maritime transport stakeholders, including fishermen, transport operators, and citizens who depend on the sea for their livelihoods, to take adequate precautions," the statement said.

The agency added that the recommended precautions include closely monitoring and adhering to weather forecast updates issued by the TMA, as well as following advice and guidelines from experts in the relevant sectors.