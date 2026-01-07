Tanzania: Eacop Project Sees 10,000 Jobs Created in Tanzania, Uganda

Dar es Salaam — The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, which runs from Uganda to Tanzania, has successfully created more than 10,000 jobs while also equipping citizens with various skills, the Tanzanian Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembe, has revealed.

Mr Ndejembe made the remarks today January 5, 2025, in Dar es Salaam while speaking to media outlets.

He said the project that began in 2016 is expected to be completed in July this year, marking a duration of nearly 10 years.

He further explained that out of the six major oil facilities under the project, four will be located in Tanzania. These facilities are expected to significantly contribute to national economic growth and improve the livelihoods of people living in the surrounding areas.

Adding, Ndejembe said the Tanzanian government enjoys strong cooperation with the government of Uganda in the implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, Uganda's Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, said the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has cost approximately USD 4bn US dollars.

She noted that the project has created various opportunities for young people and has contributed to boosting the economies of both countries.