Tanzania: Community Policing Officers Attend Special Training in Kigoma

5 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kigoma — The Tanzanian Police, through the Community Policing Commission, have conducted a one-day training program for Community Policing Officers from regional, unit, and district levels, aimed at building capacity, strengthening security, and enhancing effectiveness in preventing and combating crime in collaboration with the public.

Speaking during the opening of the training today, January 5, 2026, the Commissioner for Community Policing, CP Faustine Shilogile, said the concept of Community Policing is an important tool in building close cooperation between the Police Force and citizens.

He noted that such cooperation helps identify the root causes of crime and prevent criminal activities before they occur.

CP Shilogile added the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has continued to strengthen Community Policing by bringing police services closer to the public and fully involving citizens in security matters.

During the training, participants from three regions, Kigoma, Tabora, and Kagera, received instruction on the concept of Community Policing, communication during conflict situations, combating gender-based violence and violence against children, as well as the provision of quality services to the public.

Furthermore, CP Shilogile urged Community Policing Officers to ensure that the knowledge and skills gained from the training are shared with officers and junior personnel under their command, in order to strengthen the practical implementation of Community Policing at the community level.

