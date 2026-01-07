Rwanda: Promotional Rates for Gorilla Trekking Extended

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced an extension of promotional rates for gorilla trekking permits until the end of 2026.

This is part of efforts to drive tourism growth and position the country as a premier regional and global destination, RDB said in a statement on Monday, January 5.

Under the rates, Rwandans and East African citizens can obtain gorilla trekking permits for $200 by presenting a National ID, valid passport, or birth certificate.

Other African visitors and African residents will pay $500, and must provide a valid passport, resident ID, diplomatic card, or visa covering at least four consecutive months. International tourists will continue paying $1,500.

The promotional rates, however, will not apply between June and October.

RDB first introduced these promotional rates in 2020, following the government's easing of tourism restrictions, allowing both domestic and foreign tourists to explore Rwanda's tourism offerings.

Rwanda's tourism sector generated $647 million in revenues in 2024. The government projected over $700 million in 2025, with the target of $1 billion by 2029.