Rwanda: How Improved Fodder Is Transforming Rwanda's Milk Production

Livestock farmers are turning to a new mix of fodder seed varieties they believe could help double milk production, even in the middle of drought.

The push comes as the government looks to significantly raise national milk output. The country currently produces about three million litres of milk a day, but under the second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), the government wants that figure to climb to 10 million litres daily by 2029.

In the 2024/25 financial year, Rwanda produced 1.15 million metric tonnes of milk. By 2029, the target is 1.32 million metric tonnes. Supplies to dairy processing plants are already rising, reaching more than 90 million litres in 2025, up from about 84 million litres in 2023/24.

A major part of this growth strategy is fodder. The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) plans to expand land under fodder cultivation from 32,000 hectares to 87,000 hectares by working closely with farmers and the private sector.

The goal is to meet 85 per cent of livestock feed needs, with hydroponic fodder playing a growing role.

Researchers have identified fodder varieties best suited to different agro-ecological zones across the country. Rwanda now has 31 fodder varieties from legumes and more than 20 from cereals.

Nine of these are already being grown at scale, particularly by farmers with limited land using hydroponic technology.

The most promising varieties were selected through farmer-led trials carried out between 2021 and 2025.

According to Florence Uwamahoro, Acting Director General of RAB, progress in dairy farming has been steady. She points to the combined impact of artificial insemination, improved forage, and farmer training.

"Milk productivity has improved with better forage such as Chloris gayana, several Brachiaria varieties, and Napier grass," she said. "Farmers have also been trained in silage-making, using crop residues, producing homemade mineral blocks, and preventing diseases through vaccination, including against East Coast Fever."

These improved forages are being rolled out under a programme focused on strengthening innovation partnerships in six districts: Burera, Rutsiro, Gatsibo, Nyagatare, Bugesera, and Ruhango.

Chloris gayana, a hardy tropical grass, is valued for its drought resistance, high yields, and good protein content, especially when harvested young. Brachiaria grasses are equally popular. With proper management, RAB says, they can provide enough feed even from small plots of land.

"This grass gives high yields, resists drought and disease, and my cows love it," said Eric Nshimiyimana, a farmer from Kirehe District. Brachiaria also performs well in acidic soils and is known globally for its role in soil restoration, carbon capture, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Napier grass, another key variety, remains a favourite for cut-and-carry feeding because of its high yields.

Better fodder seed multiplication, improved storage, and the growing use of hydroponic systems are already helping farmers maintain milk production during dry spells.

In Nyagatare District, Elias Mugabowakigeli, a farmer, says milk deliveries to his local collection centre have jumped from 2,000-3,000 litres during drought periods to about 10,000 litres.

"After training in multiplying fodder varieties, I also learned how to store grass using different techniques for the dry season," he said.

Mugabowakigeli now multiplies fodder seeds on one to three hectares and works with a group of 33 farmers to supply seeds to fellow farmers and to RAB.

Hydroponic fodder is emerging as a game-changer, especially as water scarcity, soil degradation, and extreme weather become more common. The method uses about ten times less water than conventional farming and produces nutritious fodder in just six to seven days, without soil or chemicals.

Seeds such as maize and wheat are soaked, germinated, and grown in trays, producing fresh fodder up to 35 centimetres tall in under a week.

For farmers like Mugabowakigeli, the results are clear: "Hydroponic fodder has made a real difference to milk production, especially during dry periods."