Rwanda: What to Know About 2026 African Handball Championship

The 27th edition of the Men's Senior Handball Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Kigali from January 21 to 31, with hosts Rwanda and 15 other top nations set to battle for continental supremacy.

As the countdown continues, Times Sport takes you through the key things you need to know about the tournament.

The competition

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Men's African Handball Championship is the continent's flagship handball tournament, organised by the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB). It was established to crown Africa's best national team and to determine the continent's representatives at global competitions.

Historically, the tournament has been dominated by North African powerhouses, particularly Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria.

Host nation: Rwanda

For the first time in history, Rwanda will host the Handball Africa Cup of Nations, marking a major milestone for the sport both nationally and across East Africa.

Matches will be played at BK Arena and Petit Stade Amahoro, two modern venues that meet CAHB's international standards. Both facilities have previously hosted major sporting events and offer top-level conditions for players, officials and fans--further underlining Rwanda's growing reputation as a host of high-profile competitions.

The draw, held in Kigali in November, placed Rwanda in Group A alongside Algeria, Zambia and Nigeria. The hosts will open the tournament against Zambia on January 21.

Tournament importance

Beyond continental glory, the competition also serves as a qualification pathway to the global stage.

The top five teams at the end of the tournament will earn direct qualification for the 2027 IHF World Men's Handball Championship, significantly raising the stakes throughout the competition.

History and Records

Tunisia head into this edition as the most successful nation in the tournament's history, having won 10 titles across the previous 26 editions. Egypt and Tunisia also hold the record for the most appearances, with 27 each.

Meanwhile, debutants Uganda will be eager to write a new chapter for East African handball, while Rwanda continue to build on their continental experience following their debut in the 2024 edition in Egypt.

Teams to watch and favourites

As usual, the spotlight will be on Africa's traditional heavyweights--Egypt, defending champions Tunisia, and Algeria. However, emerging sides such as Cape Verde, Morocco and Angola have the potential to disrupt the established order.

East African teams will also be keen to make an impact. Hosts Rwanda, in particular, will look to maximise home advantage as they chase what would be a historic first continental title.

Participating teams

A total of 16 national teams have qualified for the tournament:

Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Guinea, Morocco, Angola, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, Benin, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda and hosts Rwanda.

This will be Rwanda's second appearance at the Men's African Handball Championship.

Competition format

The tournament will feature four groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

Classification matches will also be played to determine final rankings, particularly the top five positions that secure qualification for the 2027 World Championship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Players to watch

This edition will showcase some of Africa's most experienced and influential handball players.

Egypt arrive with a star-studded squad that includes Yehia Elderaa, who has scored over 300 international goals; playmaker Ali Zein, who averages between six and eight goals per game in major tournaments; and veteran goalkeeper Karim Hendawy, who boasts more than 150 caps and a save rate of 35-40 per cent at both club and international level.

Tunisia will rely on long-range specialist Wael Jallouz, who has nearly 350 international goals in over 110 caps, alongside defensive leader Amin Ben Abdallah and star goalkeeper Bilel Jendoubi, known for his decisive performances in knockout matches.

Cape Verde's Leandro Semedo, with more than 50 international caps and an average of 80-100 goals per club season, is another rising force, while Angola will count on prolific scorer Gilberto Almeida, who has surpassed 200 international goals in over 60 appearances.