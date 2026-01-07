Kenya: Odinga Family Thanks Kenyans and World Leaders On Late Leader's Birthday

Nairobi — The family of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday issued an emotional message of thanks to Kenyans and international leaders as they marked what would have been his birthday, months after his death.

In a statement dated January 7, 2026, the Odinga family said the day was one of remembrance and reflection, while expressing deep appreciation to individuals and institutions that supported them during what they described as a profoundly painful period.

"The Odinga Family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood with us during this profoundly painful time following the passing of our beloved Baba," the statement read.

The family singled out President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome and the wider government for what they termed outstanding support, understanding and kindness.

They also thanked the various funeral committees that coordinated what they described as a dignified send-off, and acknowledged the role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in facilitating the swift return of Odinga's body to Kenya.

Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania and African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina were also mentioned for attending the funeral or sending condolences.

"We appreciate the Heads of State and government and the many friends of Baba who could not make it to the funeral and sent emissaries. The gesture means a lot to us," the family said.

The statement further recognised members of the diplomatic community, county governments, and county assemblies for their support, with special mention of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and Siaya Governor James Orengo for facilitating what the family described as a smooth and dignified transit under challenging circumstances.

Parliamentary leadership, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, were thanked for coordinating events linked to the send-off.

The family also paid tribute to local and international media houses for what they termed professional coverage of Odinga's life and final journey, as well as the ODM party fraternity for standing united during the mourning period.

Special acknowledgement was extended to a medical team led by Dr David Oluoch-Olunya, Dr Martin Wanyoike, Dr Eva Njenga, Dr Robin Mogere and Dr Abdul Msaddi, alongside staff at Devamatha Hospital in Kerala, India, and Nairobi Hospital, for their care and commitment.

"To the people of Kenya, thank you for the love and honour you showed Baba in life and death. Thank you for continuing to honour him and to stand with us. You have been our comfort and strength," the statement said.

The family concluded by saying they were comforted by the outpouring of messages from Kenya and abroad, noting that the support affirmed the impact Odinga had on many lives.