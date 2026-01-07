Zimbabwe: Murder Suspect in Journalist's Killing Appears in Court

The suspect in the murder of broadcast journalist Cordelia Masalethulini, whose body was discovered lying in a pool of blood along the Domboshava-Borrowdale Road in Harare on Monday morning, has appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Court.

Quinton Fungai Tawengwa (46) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with murder. The matter was remanded to 22 January after he was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to State papers, Tawengwa and the late Cordelia Masaluthulini had been in a relationship.

It is the State's case that on 4 January 2026, the two spent the entire day drinking beer together at Helensvale Shopping Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.

At around 2000 hours, Masalethulini and Tawengwa reportedly decided to travel to Domboshava, where they cohabited as husband and wife.

During that time, it began to rain, prompting the two to seek shelter at number 716 Whisper Road, Borrowdale, Harare, until approximately 2200 hours.

Later that night, the pair allegedly had a misunderstanding and Masalethulini reportedly refused to go home with Tawengwa.

However, the two eventually left after the rain had stopped and walked towards Harare-Domboshava Road.

The Court heard that on 5 January 2026, at around 0615 hours Masalethulini's body was discovered in a pool of blood near house number 29 along Borrowdale-Domboshava Road showing no signs of life.

The body was transported to Parirenyatwa Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Follow-ups were conducted leading to the arrest of the accused.