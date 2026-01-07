Somalia: Protesters Rally in Mogadishu Against Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Mogadishu — Hundreds of people demonstrated in Somalia's capital Today to protest Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, organisers and officials said.

The rally took place at the Daljirka Dahsoon monument in central Mogadishu and was jointly organised by religious leaders and officials from the federal government.

Protesters, including youth, elders and women, waved Somali flags and held placards rejecting Israel's recognition of Somaliland, which they described as an assault on Somalia's unity and territorial integrity.

Somalia's federal government had already voiced strong opposition to the move weeks earlier, after Israel announced it had formally recognised Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

The decision has triggered diplomatic tensions and drawn international reactions, with several countries and international partners backing Somalia and condemning Israel's move as a violation of international law and Somalia's sovereignty.

Speaking at the rally, officials and religious leaders urged the international community to stand with Somalia and respect its internationally recognised borders and territorial integrity.