Somalia: Protesters Rally in Mogadishu Against Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

7 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Hundreds of people demonstrated in Somalia's capital Today to protest Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, organisers and officials said.

The rally took place at the Daljirka Dahsoon monument in central Mogadishu and was jointly organised by religious leaders and officials from the federal government.

Protesters, including youth, elders and women, waved Somali flags and held placards rejecting Israel's recognition of Somaliland, which they described as an assault on Somalia's unity and territorial integrity.

Somalia's federal government had already voiced strong opposition to the move weeks earlier, after Israel announced it had formally recognised Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

The decision has triggered diplomatic tensions and drawn international reactions, with several countries and international partners backing Somalia and condemning Israel's move as a violation of international law and Somalia's sovereignty.

Speaking at the rally, officials and religious leaders urged the international community to stand with Somalia and respect its internationally recognised borders and territorial integrity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.