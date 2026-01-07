Ethiopia: Orthodox Christians Mark Christmas On January 7 Across the World

Addis Ababa — Orthodox Christians in countries stretching from Ethiopia to Russia are celebrating Christmas today, honoring the birth of Jesus Christ with prayer, worship, and acts of compassion.

For millions of believers, January 7--rather than December 25, marks the most significant day of the Christmas season.

In Ethiopia, churches are filled with worshippers taking part in traditional religious ceremonies and prayer services.

The celebrations extend beyond church walls, as communities come together to share meals, support one another, and assist those in need.

Acts of generosity, such as providing food, clothing, and shelter--are central to the observance, reflecting the values of unity, care for the vulnerable, and spiritual renewal.

Similar celebrations are taking place across Eastern Europe and the Arab world, including in Syria, Palestine, and Egypt.

Families and neighbors gather to strengthen social bonds, while churches commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem through centuries-old traditions.

The difference in Christmas dates is not rooted in differing beliefs about when Jesus was born, but in the calendars used by various Christian traditions.

Many Orthodox and Eastern Christian churches continue to follow the Julian calendar, introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 BC.

This calendar runs 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar, which was adopted by much of the world after its introduction by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 to correct inaccuracies in measuring the solar year.

As a result, December 25 on the Julian calendar falls on January 7 on the modern Gregorian calendar.

Today, about 250 to 300 million Christians, primarily Orthodox and Coptic believers--celebrate Christmas on this date, often referred to as Old Christmas Day, according to Al Jazeera.

While most of the world's 2.3 billion Christians observe Christmas on December 25, some countries have adapted their public holidays over time.

Ukraine officially shifted its Christmas holiday to December 25 in 2023, though many people still honor January 7.