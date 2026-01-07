Uganda: Police Investigate Fatal Shooting After Burglary Attempt At Kassanda Gold Processing Plant

Police in Kassanda District have launched investigations into a deadly incident that occurred on the night of January 3, 2026, after unidentified burglars broke into the Kamakya Gold Ore Processing Plant in Lugongwe LC1, Lugongwe Parish, Kijuna Subcounty.According to Wamala Region Police spokesperson, SSP Lameck Kigizi, the break-in happened at around 8:40pm when Onyait Daniel, a security guard attached to Quantico Securico Company, noticed suspicious movements inside the plant premises.

"The guard observed individuals moving within the restricted area at a time when no one was expected to be present. When he attempted to verify their identities, the group dispersed in different directions," SSP Kigizi noted.

He explained that in the midst of the commotion, the guard discharged his firearm, aiming at one of the fleeing intruders. The bullet struck the unidentified male in the chest, killing him instantly.

Police officers attached to the Lugongwe Mineral Protection Unit, led by Sergeant Makhoha Jimmy, responded to the scene moments later.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They were joined by the Kassanda District Scene of Crime Officer to document and examine the site of the incident.

The deceased's body was taken to Kassanda Health Center IV mortuary for a postmortem examination as investigations continue to establish his identity and motive.

A submachine gun (AK-47) with registration number UG POL PSO 56400151010447 was recovered at the scene, though police have not yet confirmed whether it belonged to the intruders or was abandoned during the chaos.

Police have since taken Onyait Daniel, the guard who fired the fatal shot, into custody for questioning as part of standard investigative procedures.

SSP Kigizi warned the public against entering restricted mining and industrial facilities, describing them as highly sensitive security zones.

"We caution residents in Kassanda and neighbouring areas to avoid trespassing into these protected sites. Anyone who has legitimate business there must first seek clearance from management," he said.

Police say more details will be communicated as investigations progress.