Uganda: UPDF Engages Kigezi Students On Patriotism, Ideological Clarity and Peaceful Democratic Participation

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), through the Joint Staff Political Commissariat, has engaged more than 400 university and tertiary institution students from the Kigezi sub-region, urging them to embrace patriotism, ideological clarity, wealth creation and peaceful participation in Uganda's democratic processes.

The engagement was held as part of activities marking the Tarehe Sita Defence Forces Week, ahead of the 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary, under the theme "Transforming the Youth into Good Patriots."

The initiative is aimed at nurturing informed, responsible and nationally conscious youth as future leaders and custodians of Uganda's development.

Addressing the students, the Joint Staff Political Commissariat, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, said the outreach was designed to connect with young people at a formative stage of their lives and prepare them for their future responsibilities in society.

"We are here to link with you because you are still in the early hours of your journey. You are being prepared to manage the affairs of our society and our nation," he said.

Masiko traced the historical and ideological roots of the UPDF to student-led intellectual movements of the early 1970s, noting that critical thinking and ideological conviction among young intellectuals played a significant role in shaping Uganda's liberation struggle.

"This moment goes as far back as 1971, when a new force of intellectuals began questioning the direction of society. That process later gave birth to FRONASA, the National Resistance Army, and today, the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces," he said.

Masiko reminded students of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, including young intellectuals who lost their lives during the struggle for liberation, and urged the youth to honour those sacrifices through responsible citizenship and service to the nation.

Masiko further emphasised that the UPDF is founded on a philosophy of prosperity through wealth creation, arguing that sustainable national development can only be achieved through production for the market rather than through division, identity politics or manipulation.

"Patriotism is not about tribe, religion or biology. It is about ideology. It is about understanding that we need one another as producers and consumers," he said, stressing that ideological clarity is essential for defeating poverty and advancing national progress.

Masiko cautioned students against misinformation and ideological confusion, urging them to seek truth through reading, critical thinking and the study of key national documents such as the Constitution.

"The truth is always there, but it is often buried under falsehoods. As intellectuals, your responsibility is to dig for it," he said.

Turning to the upcoming electoral period, Masiko urged the youth to reject violence, provocation and manipulation, noting that the UPDF's constitutional mandate is to protect Uganda's sovereignty and to support democratic processes.

"Democracy is orderly decision-making, not mob action. Excitement should never turn into violence. We want you to be ambassadors of peace and stability," he said.

Students who attended the engagement described the interaction as enlightening and timely.

Musanyana Tracy, a student from Makerere University, said the session deepened her understanding of patriotism and peaceful civic engagement.

"I have learned the importance of keeping peace during elections and loving my motherland, not only Uganda but Africa as a whole," she said.

Another participant, Bainomugisha Innocent, a third-year Bachelor of Laws student at Kampala International University, noted that the engagement enhanced his understanding of governance and development.

"The meeting has enlightened us on the progress the country has made, especially in infrastructure and services. We have learned how to resolve issues without violence and to listen to elders during the election period," he said.

The student engagement forms part of the UPDF's broader civil-military outreach activities conducted during Defence Forces Week.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening civil-military relations, promoting national unity and preparing young people to play a constructive and peaceful role in Uganda's future.

The 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary commemorates the launch of the liberation struggle on February 6, 1981, which laid the foundation for the modern Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and the country's current peace and stability.