Uganda: Agaba Muzoora Highlights Voter Apathy, Unemployment, and Electoral Reforms Ahead of January 15th Polls

Independent Kampala Central Member of Parliament (MP) candidate Agaba Muzoora has called for intensified voter education, economic empowerment, and improved electoral processes, citing growing voter apathy and unemployment as some of the most pressing challenges facing Kampala Central ahead of the January 15th general elections.

Speaking during Next Big Talk hosted by Canary Mugume on Next Radio on Monday, Muzoora shared insights from his ongoing campaign and reflected on the broader political and socio-economic climate in the constituency.

Muzoora revealed that, like many other candidates, he has adopted a door-to-door campaign strategy, noting that traditional open rallies are becoming less effective.

"Many people are engaged in various economic activities, which makes it difficult to mobilise them for open campaign rallies. Door-to-door engagement allows us to meet voters where they are and listen directly to their concerns," he said.

Addressing the issue of voter apathy, Muzoora attributed declining voter participation to unmet expectations over time. He observed that many citizens feel disillusioned after repeatedly voting without seeing meaningful improvements in their lives.

"As a result of misplaced expectations, people are no longer interested in voting. Their lives have not changed much despite participating in elections over the years. This underscores the urgent need for voter education so citizens can better understand their power and role in governance," he said.

On socio-economic challenges, Muzoora identified unemployment as the most critical issue in Kampala Central, particularly among young people. He noted that a significant number of unemployed youth lack formal education and marketable skills.

"The majority of unemployed youth are uneducated and therefore have no skills to sell," he said. Muzoora added that the high cost of living, coupled with high taxes, continues to strain residents and small businesses in the city center.

Turning to electoral preparedness, Muzoora acknowledged that the Electoral Commission (EC) has demonstrated some level of readiness for the 2026 elections but cautioned that gaps remain.

"There is a level of readiness from the Electoral Commission, although it does not appear to be 100 percent," he said.

Muzoora also raised concerns about the lengthy process of concluding election petitions, which he said undermines public confidence in the justice system.

Muzoora further reflected on Uganda's democratic journey, describing democracy as an evolving process that has not progressed as quickly as expected.

"Democracy is a learning process, and while we have been learning, the progress has not been as fast as it should be," he said, suggesting that the slow pace may not be accidental.

Commenting on calls by opposition leaders urging voters to vote and remain at polling stations, under the widespread slogan "Kanoonye, Kalonde, Kabanje, Kakuume," Muzoora said such appeals stem from widespread mistrust of the Electoral Commission and its agencies.

"These calls reflect concerns about whether a transparent and credible election can be delivered," he said.

With just days to the elections, Muzoora emphasised the need for reforms, civic education, and policies that directly address unemployment and the cost of living, arguing that restoring public trust is key to strengthening Uganda's democratic process.

As he seeks to represent Kampala Central, Muzoora faces formidable opponents -- including National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya; Business Tycoon Abraham Luzzi, popularly known as Mr. Economy; Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda of the NRM; Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President Moses Muhangi, Suzan Kushaba amongst others.

All are seeking to succeed outgoing MP and President of the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU) Muhammad Nsereko, who has represented the constituency since 2011.