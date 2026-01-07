Rwanda: More Districts Turn to Potatoes As Yields and Output Rise

Irish potato production increased by an average of 10.1 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, driven by expanded cultivation, improved farm practices and strong output from major producing districts, according to the Seasonal Agricultural Survey - Annual Report 2025.

The survey shows wider use of improved inputs across the three agricultural seasons. In Season A, 37.3 per cent of farmers used improved seeds, compared with 18 per cent in Season B and 18.9 per cent in Season C.

The application of organic fertiliser remained high, with 88 per cent of farmers using it in Season A, 80.8 per cent in Season B and 83.5 per cent in Season C. Inorganic fertiliser use stood at 63.2 per cent in Season A, 55.5 per cent in Season B and 65.8 per cent in Season C.

Pesticide use was recorded at 41.9 per cent in Season A, 36.6 per cent in Season B and 67 per cent in Season C.

In terms of output, Irish potato production reached 475,785 metric tonnes in Season A, 314,093 metric tonnes in Season B and 94,892 metric tonnes in Season C. These figures represent year-on-year increases of 3.2 per cent, 10 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Nyabihu, Rubavu, Musanze and Burera remained the country's leading potato-producing districts across all three seasons, underlining their continued importance to the national supply. At the same time, districts such as Nyamagabe, Karongi and Nyaruguru are increasingly embracing potato cultivation.

Cultivated area and yields

In Season A of 2025, the area under Irish potato cultivation was estimated at 54,485 hectares, a 0.8 per cent increase compared with the same season in 2024. Average yields stood at 8.7 tonnes per hectare.

Small-scale farmers recorded yields of 8.7 tonnes per hectare, while large-scale farmers outperformed them with an average of 11.4 tonnes per hectare.

Season B registered a sharper expansion, with the cultivated area increasing to 45,940 hectares, up 9.8 per cent year-on-year. Yields among small-scale farmers averaged 6.8 tonnes per hectare, while large-scale producers achieved 14.2 tonnes per hectare.

In contrast, Season C experienced a contraction in cultivated area, which fell by 17 per cent to 10,389 hectares. Despite the reduction, total production rose significantly, pointing to improved productivity.

New districts embrace potato farming

While potato farming has traditionally been concentrated in the northern volcanic regions, new varieties suited to different soil types are enabling wider adoption.

Nyamagabe District has set an ambitious target to increase the production of high-quality potato seed from 5,000 tonnes to 22,000 tonnes per year, with the aim of supporting total production of up to 900,000 tonnes by 2029.

The district currently produces more than 450,000 tonnes of potatoes annually, mainly in areas bordering Nyungwe National Park, including Uwinkingi, Kitabi, Buruhukiro and Gatare sectors.

District Mayor Hildebrand Niyomwungeri said efforts to fight poverty through agriculture include raising the use of improved seeds to 50 per cent by 2026. The share of improved seeds has already increased to 30 per cent, from just 5 per cent the previous year.

Antoinette Nizeyimana, a potato seed multiplier, said farmers are working closely with the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) and seed companies to boost the supply of quality seeds.

"We want to expand the area for seed multiplication using greenhouse farming. I currently produce 200 tonnes of potato seed per season, mainly Kinigi, Kuruza and Cyerekezo varieties. With expansion, this will increase to 400 tonnes per season," she said.

Karongi eyes higher output

Karongi District is also stepping up potato production. Authorities plan to harvest 17,744 tonnes in the 2026A season, up from 10,320 tonnes in the previous season, following a decision to expand the cultivated area.

Measures include learning visits to Nyaruguru District, promoting potatoes as a fast-maturing, high-yield crop, and improving access to quality seed varieties. As a result, the area under potato cultivation has grown from 860 hectares to 1,109 hectares.

"We requested support from RAB to secure quality seeds for multiplication. The district has soils suitable for potato production," said Julienne Ntakirutimana, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development.

With improved seeds, she noted, farmers can harvest up to 16 tonnes per hectare, compared with 12 tonnes previously. During the current season, 78 tonnes of certified potato seeds were distributed in Karongi, with more than 200 tonnes planned for the next season.

Farmers are testing different varieties including Kinigi, Kuruza, Cyerekezo and Kirundo to determine those best suited to local conditions. Seeds were sourced from RAB stations in Nyamagabe, Nyabihu, Nyaruguru and Musanze.

"In each sector, farmers planted three different varieties to assess performance. Some prefer Kuruza, others Cyerekezo, while cooler areas favour Kinigi," Ntakirutimana said.

She added that many farmers had previously believed their land was unsuitable for potato farming and depended on supplies from districts such as Musanze. District analysis, however, found that the main constraint was limited access to suitable seed varieties, not soil quality.

All 88 sectors in Karongi have since participated in training programmes to equip farmers with the skills needed for potato cultivation.