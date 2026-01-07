Rwanda: How Community Service Sentences Work in Rwanda

Courts in Rwanda are increasingly turning to community service as an alternative to prison, allowing some offenders to serve their sentences while remaining part of society.

Along the Masaka-Muyumbo road in Kicukiro District, Fabien Murekezi's quiet, routine labour offers a glimpse into how the system works and why it is reshaping punishment in the country.

At around 10:30am, Murekezi, 35, stood at a junction near Gahoromani Centre, hoe in hand, speaking on his phone. Dressed in a sky-blue T-shirt, black trousers and boots, he looked like any other roadside worker. There was no uniform, no close supervision and no visible sign that he was serving a criminal sentence.

Also read: Over 1,000 convicts assigned community service since April 2023

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

When sector officials accompanying The New Times pointed him out, the scene challenged common assumptions about punishment. Local authorities later explained that the official community service uniform had not yet been supplied to the sector. Still, his calm demeanour raised questions about how community service penalties operate in practice.

Fresh soil and cleared drainage along the road told a clearer story. Murekezi said he had been working since 8am, and the progress was visible.

A husband and father of two from Rusheshe cell in Masaka Sector, Murekezi has been serving community service along the Masaka-Muyumbo road since May 7, 2025.

Also read: Seven things to know as Govt rolls out community service for convicts

In 2020, prosecutors at Kibagabaga Primary Court sought a two-year prison sentence against him for complicity in the theft of construction materials. The court instead substituted the sentence with six months of community service.

"I was charged alongside another person," Murekezi said. "The owner said the materials were worth Rwf800,000, but later demanded Rwf10 million in compensation. After months of trial, we were found guilty."

Although the ruling dates back several years, Murekezi only began serving the sentence in 2025. Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) attributes the delay to coordination processes between institutions, including data verification and identification of appropriate work sites.

"I waited so long that I thought the case was over," he said. "Then in May 2025, I was called and told to start."

According to Masaka Sector authorities, 28 people were initially assigned community service in the area. Only 11 were traced, and just five reported on the first day.

Also read: Govt looks to increase use of non-custodial penalties

"Of the five, one elderly woman was reassigned to a school near her home, one man completed a one-month sentence, and two others abandoned the work," said Joshua Kwizera, the sector's Good Governance officer. "That left Murekezi alone."

Those who abscond are documented and their files forwarded to RCS for legal follow-up. Despite the withdrawals, Murekezi remained.

"Compared to two years in prison, this was fair," he said. "I have a family to support. Facing the law was better than running from it."

He works three days a week -- Monday to Wednesday -- for five hours a day. The arrangement allows him time to attend to family responsibilities while still serving the court's sentence.

Also read: More convicts to be introduced to community service programme

"This is very different from prison," he said. "You remain part of society, as long as you respect the schedule."

The road where he works had long been neglected, overgrown and unsafe. Poor drainage and thick vegetation forced residents to take longer routes, while criminal activity flourished in the surrounding wetland.

"The condition of this road pushed me to continue," Murekezi said. "I felt the work mattered, even without pressure from supervisors."

Residents agree. Jean Claude Sindayigaya, a motorcyclist who lives nearby, said the road had once been avoided altogether.

"It was dangerous. There was even a murder here last year," he said. "Women were robbed of their phones and goods. Now we use it day and night. We feel safe."

Local leaders say Murekezi's dedication has made a noticeable difference.

"He has complied with all guidelines and made a real impact," Kwizera said. "He only missed a few days for valid reasons, which he later compensated for."

How the system works

Community service penalties are governed by a law revised in 2018 and consolidated in 2023. While the practice was previously associated mainly with TIG for genocide convicts, the current framework applies to offences punishable by up to five years' imprisonment.

TIG (Travaux d'Intérêt Général or Community Service) is a form of alternative punishment for genocide convicts who confess and seek forgiveness, allowing them to serve part of their sentence through community work (like building roads/schools). It was introduced in 2005 to reduce prison populations, aid reintegration, and foster reconciliation by having perpetrators work alongside survivors.

Also read: Prioritise mediation, Chief Justice tells judges

Courts may impose community service as a principal sentence of up to six months, or as a substitute for prison terms of up to five years. Failure to comply results in serving the remaining sentence in a correctional facility.

Individuals work three days a week for five hours a day, with assignments determined by physical and mental capacity. Tasks typically include cleaning public institutions, maintaining infrastructure, gardening and other non-sensitive duties.

"The work depends on public needs," said RCS Chief Spokesperson Hillary Emmanuel Sengabo. "However, you cannot assign someone to teach or work in hospitals without guaranteed integrity."

He said the programme has helped reduce prison overcrowding -- now at about 30 per cent while lowering government expenditure on inmate care.

"In Nyagatare, for instance, individuals serve community service by growing vegetables for school feeding programmes," Sengabo said. "They serve their sentences while contributing to development and learners' wellbeing."

RCS records show that more than 4,836 people have been registered for community service since 2023. Of these, about 1,500 have been confirmed to be living at their registered addresses, while around 843 are currently active on the ground.

Sengabo cautioned against treating the penalty lightly. "It requires discipline. If you relocate, authorities must be informed. The law will follow you."

Lingering challenges

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite its benefits, misunderstandings persist. Murekezi believed his sentence would end in December 2025, based on his understanding that six months meant 72 working days.

"I thought I was only compensating for a few missed days," he said. "I planned to work a bit longer, then follow up with RCS so I could move on."

Local authorities, however, say he still has about seven months remaining. Out of the required 180 days, calculated as 30 days per month over six months, Murekezi has completed 105 days.

Under the arrangement, working three days a week amounts to 12 days per month, with any missed days carried forward until the full total is met. If he does not miss further days, officials say he will complete the sentence in July 2026.

Murekezi also pointed to limited public understanding of community service as a major challenge.

"Many of us associated it with genocide-related cases," he said. "Some thought it was a sector initiative, not a national programme. That confusion caused people to abandon the work."

Now a father of two, his youngest born during his sentence, Murekezi says community service has allowed him to reflect while remaining present for his family.

"Prison would not have helped me, my family or society," he said. "Here, people see my work and encourage me. When I look at this road, I know something needs to be done."

His wife, Longine Uwanyiligira, said the outcome spared the family deeper hardship.

"His arrest surprised me because I had never seen such behaviour in him," she said. "But being home has allowed us to support each other, and life has returned to normal."