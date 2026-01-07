Rwanda: Toyota Rwanda, Atecar Collaborate to Expand Vehicle Maintenance Via Team Toyota Garage

Toyota Rwanda Ltd has officially unveiled ATECAR Garage as its first Team Toyota Garage partner in Rwanda, a move aimed at enhancing efficient and reliable maintenance services for Toyota vehicles visiting garage ATECAR in line with global standards.

The partnership was announced on Tuesday, December 30, during a ceremony held at ATECAR's garage in Gahanga, Kicukiro District. The event was attended by executives from both companies as well as clients.

The agreement was signed by Patrick Kanyandekwe, Chief Operations Officer at Toyota Rwanda Ltd, and Leandre Munyororo, Managing Director of ATECAR Garage.

Under the collaboration, Toyota vehicle owners, particularly those with pre-owned cars, will have access to high-quality maintenance, repairs, genuine spare parts and dependable after-sales support.

Services will be delivered by skilled technicians using modern diagnostic equipment and genuine Toyota parts, ensuring vehicle safety, optimal performance, and faster service turnaround, especially for customers in Kigali.

Speaking after the signing, Kanyandekwe said the partnership is mainly designed to address challenges faced by owners of used Toyota vehicles in accessing quality maintenance services and genuine spare parts.

"This partnership mainly targets owners of pre-owned vehicles. We observed that many Toyota owners, especially used vehicle owners, face challenges in accessing quality maintenance services, and genuine spare parts. After our assessments, ATECAR emerged as the most suitable partner to help bridge that gap," he said.

Throughout 2025, Toyota Rwanda has pursued several initiatives aimed at making vehicle ownership more affordable and accessible. In September, the company partnered with Mayfair Insurance Rwanda to simplify the car ownership process by bundling vehicle purchase and insurance into a single transaction.

In response to concerns about vehicle affordability, Toyota Rwanda introduced a Trade-in facility program upgrading to new Toyota after evaluating pre-owned Toyota less than 10 years, it also entered a financing partnership with Equity Bank Rwanda Plc, offering accessible and affordable financing solutions for new and used Toyota vehicles. The initiative targets individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and institutions across the country.

The advancement of Toyota's maintenance services and genuine spare parts from its headquarters in Karuruma, Gasabo District, to Gahanga in Kicukiro District has been welcomed as a major boost for customers seeking easier access to professional quality service and genuine spare parts.

Munyororo Leandre noted that the partnership reflects ATECAR's long-standing experience in the automotive service sector.

"We have been operating in Kigali for the past 25 years, and combining our expertise with Toyota's globally recognised service standards and easy access to genuine parts is a major milestone for us," he said.

Toyota Rwanda clarified that the partnership excludes the brand-new Toyota vehicles under warranty. All new Toyota vehicles under warranty are still required to service exclusively at Toyota Rwanda headquarters in Karuruma.

Kanyandekwe further revealed that while Toyota Rwanda's headquarters remain in Kigali, the company plans to expand similar partnerships to other parts of the country.

Garage in Musanze District in Northern Province is under negotiation while Rusizi and Huye District are among those under consideration as part of Toyota Rwanda's broader strategy to extend after-sales services nationwide.