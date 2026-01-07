Rwanda: Sanlamallianz General Insurance PLC Reaches Out to Hospital Patients With New Year Goodwill

SanlamAllianz General Insurance Plc marked the start of the New Year by reaching out to hospitalised patients in Kigali, expanding its annual gesture of compassion beyond its insured clients for the first time.

On Thursday, January 1, staff from the insurance company visited patients at King Faisal Hospital in Kacyiru and Hôpital La Croix du Sud in Remera, offering comfort and gift packages to individuals who began the year in hospital wards while celebrations took place elsewhere across the country.

Also read: SanlamAllianz brings New Year cheer to hospital patients in Kigali

The initiative, which has been carried out annually since 2023 for SanlamAllianz General Insurance clients, was broadened this year to include non-clients. Patients received packages containing fruits, milk products, honey and other essential items.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For Yvonne , whose child was admitted at La croix du Sud, the visit came as an unexpected source of encouragement.

"I am happy, especially because I am not a SanlamAllianz client," she said. "Having people think about you and surprise you at such a difficult time, especially at the start of the year, is truly heartwarming."

A similar sentiment was shared by Obed, a Ghanaian national who has lived in Rwanda for three years. He was at the hospital with his family visiting his son, who had undergone surgery.

Also read: Sanlam, Allianz merge to create pan-African insurance giant

"The New Year fireworks found us here at the hospital, but we are grateful to God that we have seen 2026," he said. "Receiving such a wonderful surprise from SanlamAllianz was truly touching. It means a lot to know that they think about both their clients and those who are not."

Obed added that the gesture strengthened his confidence in the company, which he was familiar with from his home country.

"I knew Allianz back in Ghana and insured my first car with them, but I didn't know they were operating here," he said. "This visit has convinced me. I am definitely going to insure my car with them this year."

Also read Featured: Richard Akotègnon HODEHOU Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam General Insurance Plc

Hospital officials welcomed the initiative, citing its positive emotional impact on patients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Willy Amizero, an official at Hôpital La Croix du Sud, said the visits demonstrate that SanlamAllianz's relationship with people goes beyond business.

"No one enjoys being hospitalised. Starting a year in such a place, away from family celebrations, is difficult," Amizero said. "Seeing SanlamAllianz come here every year shows that it is not just about insurance policies, but genuine care for people."

Alain Ngoga, Commercial Director at SanlamAllianz General Insurance Plc, said the company plans to expand the initiative beyond Kigali.

"Traditionally, we visited our clients, but this year we extended the activity to other patients," Ngoga said. "We spend time with them, offer comfort, start the year together and share small gifts. It has become part of our culture, and we intend to extend it to other regions."

He added that the initiative reflects the company's broader philosophy.

"Insurance is about peace of mind," Ngoga said. "People need to feel supported. The feedback has been very positive and it reassures our clients that we stand with them."

SanlamAllianz General Insurance PLC is a non-life insurer offering a range of products for retail customers, small and medium enterprises, corporates, and multinational clients. As part of the SanlamAllianz Group, which operates in 27 African countries, the company aims to grow its market share and position itself among Rwanda's top three general insurance providers through a shared-value approach that prioritises clients, communities, staff, shareholders and partners.