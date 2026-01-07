Rwanda: Todd Galberth, Naomi Raine Add Rwanda On World Tour

Internationally acclaimed gospel singers Todd Galberth and Naomi Raine are set to make a stop in Rwanda as part of their Everywhere World Tour, a global concert series bringing worship music to audiences across Europe, Africa, and Australia.

The tour, which kicks off in early March, will span more than a dozen cities worldwide, with Rwanda listed among the African destinations alongside Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and South Africa.

The American duo is expected to perform in Rwanda on March 14.

Beyond Africa, the tour will also take the two worship leaders to Manchester and London in England, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, as well as Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney in Australia.

Galberth and Raine are widely respected figures in contemporary gospel and worship music, known for blending powerful vocals with deeply spiritual songwriting.

They were in Zimbabwe in 2025 as part of the Maverick City Music tour and their return to Africa for their own tour signals both demand and momentum.

Maverick City Music had initially considered Rwanda as one of their African tour stops but later removed the country from the schedule after the local promoter in Kigali, a source told The New Times, advised that the concert would not attract a large turnout if held on a weekday.

Who are they?

Todd Galberth is an American gospel singer, songwriter, and worship leader celebrated for his emotionally rich and faith-driven music. He is best known for songs such as After All These Years, Proclaim, and Hand of God, which have become staples in churches around the world.

Galberth's music is often praised for its depth, sincerity, and strong congregational appeal.

Meanwhile, Naomi Raine is a Grammy Award-winning gospel artiste, songwriter, and a member of the renowned worship collective Maverick City Music.

She has penned and performed widely loved songs including The Story I'll Tell, God Will Work It Out, and One Name.

Known for her expressive voice and authentic worship style, Raine has played a significant role in shaping modern gospel music on the global stage.

Everywhere World Tour full schedule

March 6: Manchester

March 7: London

March 8: Amsterdam

March 11: Zambia

March 13: Zimbabwe

March 14: Rwanda

March 15: Uganda

March 19: Johannesburg

March 20: Cape Town

March 21: Durban

March 27: Perth

March 28: Melbourne

March 29: Sydney