Kenya: IG Kanja Reviews Plans to Establish National Police University

7 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — The National Police Service's ambition to establish a National Police University continues to gain momentum, marking a transformative chapter in police training and leadership development in Kenya.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja convened a high-level meeting with officials from the National Police Leadership Academy and the National Defence University-Kenya.

The session reviewed progress made so far and charted the way forward.

The team, led by NPLA Commandant David K. Mathiu, outlined milestones achieved through months of planning, stakeholder engagement, and institutional collaboration.

According to IG Kanja, the proposed university is designed to professionalize policing by aligning training with constitutional standards, global best practices, and the National Police Service Strategic Plan.

He commended NDU-K for its sustained advisory role in shaping the initiative.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.