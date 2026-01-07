Tanzania: Two Kenyan Police Officers Arrested in Tanzania Over Cross-Border Arrest Attempt

7 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Two Kenyan police officers have been arrested by Tanzanian authorities during an attempted cross-border arrest in the Horohoro area of Tanzania.

The officers, both attached to Tononoka Police Station Crime Office, were reportedly attempting to apprehend a suspect over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence in Kenya.

The officers were accompanied by a driver, from the Coast Development Authority.

"Tanzanian authorities confiscated the officers' firearms, including a Ceska pistol (serial number F4663) loaded with 15 rounds and a Ceska pistol (serial number F2528) loaded with 15 rounds, along with the vehicle. All three individuals remain detained in Tanzania pending further action," a police repirt stated.

The arrest highlights the sensitive nature of cross-border law enforcement operations between Kenya and Tanzania.

Authorities from both countries are expected to liaise to clarify procedures for handling criminal suspects across national borders.

