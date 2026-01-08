Kenya: President Ruto Holds High-Level Talks On Education Reforms

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday convened Education Ministry stakeholders at State House, Nairobi, in a high-level meeting aimed at addressing key challenges in Kenya's education sector, including school funding, reforms, and policy implementation.

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the education sector, describing it as a cornerstone of Kenya's long-term economic growth and social development.

He emphasized the importance of accountability, efficiency, and collaboration between government agencies and education stakeholders to ensure resources reach learners effectively.

During the briefing, CS Migosi Ogamba highlighted major milestones in the government's education reforms.

"For the first time, Sh44 billion in capitation has been disbursed for primary, junior, and senior schools before institutions reopened this week, representing 50 percent of this year's total funding," he stated. "The remaining 30 percent and 20 percent will be released in the next two terms, respectively."

In addition, Sh5.6 billion has been paid to publishers to guarantee the timely supply of textbooks nationwide, ensuring learners have access to essential learning materials from the first day of classes.

President Ruto also highlighted progress in supporting teachers. In fulfillment of a government pledge, 25,000 teachers have been promoted, and 24,000 new teachers will report to classrooms later this month.

This brings the total number of teachers hired since 2023 to 100,000, a move aimed at strengthening teaching capacity and improving educational outcomes.

CS Migosi Ogamba was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Julius Bitok (Basic Education) and Esther Muoria (Technical, Vocational Education and Training).

He emphasized that these measures form part of ongoing reforms transforming the delivery of learning and teaching across Kenya.

The meeting comes amid growing public debate over school capitation, teacher deployment, and curriculum reforms.

State House said further engagements with education stakeholders will continue as the government works to implement sustainable solutions to long-standing challenges in the sector.