Kenya: President Ruto Holds High-Level Talks On Education Reforms

8 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday convened Education Ministry stakeholders at State House, Nairobi, in a high-level meeting aimed at addressing key challenges in Kenya's education sector, including school funding, reforms, and policy implementation.

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the education sector, describing it as a cornerstone of Kenya's long-term economic growth and social development.

He emphasized the importance of accountability, efficiency, and collaboration between government agencies and education stakeholders to ensure resources reach learners effectively.

During the briefing, CS Migosi Ogamba highlighted major milestones in the government's education reforms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For the first time, Sh44 billion in capitation has been disbursed for primary, junior, and senior schools before institutions reopened this week, representing 50 percent of this year's total funding," he stated. "The remaining 30 percent and 20 percent will be released in the next two terms, respectively."

In addition, Sh5.6 billion has been paid to publishers to guarantee the timely supply of textbooks nationwide, ensuring learners have access to essential learning materials from the first day of classes.

President Ruto also highlighted progress in supporting teachers. In fulfillment of a government pledge, 25,000 teachers have been promoted, and 24,000 new teachers will report to classrooms later this month.

This brings the total number of teachers hired since 2023 to 100,000, a move aimed at strengthening teaching capacity and improving educational outcomes.

CS Migosi Ogamba was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Julius Bitok (Basic Education) and Esther Muoria (Technical, Vocational Education and Training).

He emphasized that these measures form part of ongoing reforms transforming the delivery of learning and teaching across Kenya.

The meeting comes amid growing public debate over school capitation, teacher deployment, and curriculum reforms.

State House said further engagements with education stakeholders will continue as the government works to implement sustainable solutions to long-standing challenges in the sector.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.