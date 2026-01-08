Africa: AU Calls On All Parties to Respect Int'l Law in Venezuelan Crisis

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, addressing the opening session of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union @AUSummit in Addis Ababa.:

The African Union (AU) has expressed grave concern over rapidly unfolding political and military developments in Venezuela, citing reports of the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and attacks on state institutions amid an escalating international crisis.

In a statement released this week, the AU reaffirmed its commitment to core principles of international law, including respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter. The continental body emphasized that Venezuela's internal challenges can only be resolved through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves, warning against actions that could further destabilize the country and the region.

The AU underscored the importance of peaceful dispute resolution, constitutional order, and restraint by all parties, while expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterating its commitment to peace, stability, and mutual respect among nations and regions. It called on all actors to avoid escalation and to uphold international law in order to preserve regional peace.

The AU's position comes against the backdrop of a dramatic crisis that has drawn intense global attention. In the early hours of January 3, 2026, the United States launched a large-scale military operation in Venezuela, code-named Operation Absolute Resolve, aimed at capturing President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. U.S. authorities allege that the two are implicated in long-standing criminal activities, including narcoterrorism, cocaine trafficking, and weapons violations, charges that have been filed in U.S. federal court.

According to official U.S. statements, Maduro and Flores were captured during the operation and transported to the United States, where they are being held at a federal facility in New York. Both appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, drug importation, and weapons offenses.

During his first court appearance, Maduro told the judge he had been "kidnapped" and maintained that he remains Venezuela's legitimate president. "I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," he said through an interpreter. Flores also entered a plea of not guilty. Their next court hearing has been scheduled for March 17, 2026, with their defense team expected to challenge the legality of the operation that led to their detention.

In Caracas, Venezuela's Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber and the National Assembly moved swiftly to ensure continuity of government. On January 5, 2026, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president, a decision endorsed by the Supreme Court to maintain administrative functions and assert national sovereignty.

Rodríguez, a longtime ally of Maduro, pledged to govern "in pain" over his capture and called for national unity. She rejected foreign intervention, insisting that Venezuela's political future must be determined solely by Venezuelans.

The U.S. operation has triggered widespread turmoil inside Venezuela and across the region. The government declared a week of national mourning for military personnel reportedly killed during the raid, while allied countries, including Cuba, condemned the action as an illegal violation of Venezuelan sovereignty. Armed militias and paramilitary groups remain deployed in parts of Caracas, as political tensions continue to run high.

Internationally, the operation has sparked heated debate, including at the United Nations Security Council, where several members warned that the seizure of a sitting head of state without a Security Council mandate could set a dangerous precedent for international law.

Against this backdrop, the African Union said its latest communiqué is intended to reinforce the principles of sovereignty, non-use of force, dialogue, and respect for international law, urging restraint and a peaceful political resolution to Venezuela's deepening crisis. The African Union statement was cited as the source for its position.