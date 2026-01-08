Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Targeting Al-Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab between the evening of Jan. 3-4, 2026.

The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, approximately 100 km north of Kismayo.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab's ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.