Uganda: 27 Battle for Five Workers' Seats

The race for the five available slots for Workers' representatives in the 12th Parliament has intensified, with 27 candidates actively campaigning for the positions.

Of the total contenders, five are vying for the women's workers' slot, while 21 candidates are competing for the remaining four seats.

In interviews with Nile Post, candidates including Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Gilbert Agaba, Fiona Naku and Annet Birungi highlighted key workers' concerns they want prioritised in the next Parliament, pointing to weaknesses in the Minimum Wage Act of 1984 and the need for broader socio-economic transformation for workers.

The candidates said workers have remained underrepresented in Parliament, limiting progress on labour rights, pay protection and workplace conditions.

"The workers' voice has been so low in the August House, and we aim to change that," one candidate said.

However, the contest has also been clouded by concerns over the use of money to influence voters, with some candidates warning that financial muscle is being used to tilt the race unfairly.

"Some people are using huge sums of money to sway voters, which is unfair to competent candidates," another contender said.

Incumbents including Agnes Kunihira, Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Margret Rwabushaija and Dr Abdul Byakatonda are facing strong competition from new entrants such as Fiona Naku, Fina Mugerwa Masanyalaze, Gilbert Agaba and Benard Odoi.

One of the nominated candidates has since passed on, slightly reducing the field, but the contest remains crowded and highly competitive.

With campaigning intensifying, the election is shaping up to be a closely fought battle that could significantly redefine workers' representation in the 12th Parliament.