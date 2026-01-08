Uganda: Nambooze Questions EC Preparedness for January 15 Polls

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has raised concerns over the management of the electoral process, questioning the transparency of computerized systems expected to be used in the upcoming elections and the reliability of electricity and internet connectivity in some areas.

"These computerized systems require stable power and internet, yet we know there are areas where these services are unreliable. That puts the credibility of the election results at risk," Nambooze said.

She added that, "The Electoral Commission should prioritize using the voters' register to avoid unnecessary confusion."

Speaking during preparations for the return of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi to Mukono, Nambooze noted that nearly 60 percent of voters will be participating in elections for the first time, and criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) for failing to adequately educate the public on voting procedures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"About 60 percent of our voters are first-time voters, but the EC has not done enough to educate them on how to vote," she said.

"This lack of voter education can easily lead to mistakes and invalid votes."

Nambooze also faulted the slow pace at which the Electoral Commission is issuing voters' slips, particularly in areas considered opposition strongholds. She cited late starts, missed days, and large numbers of voters being left unattended.

"In many opposition areas, EC officials come late, sometimes skip days, yet the number of people waiting is very big," she said.

"We are asking the EC to allow local village chairpersons to help with issuing voters' slips so that the process can move faster."

The Mukono MP further condemned the dismissal of candidates, especially those from the opposition, who had already been duly nominated by the Electoral Commission.

"It is very disturbing to see candidates who were properly nominated being dismissed later," Nambooze said.

"This lack of transparency has created fear among opposition candidates who now feel they can be disqualified at any stage."

However, Nambooze welcomed the Electoral Commission's decision to allow Kyagulanyi to return and campaign in Mukono, urging supporters to turn up in large numbers to receive him at Nantabulirwa, Ntawo, and Kalengera Playground in Katosi.

"We welcome the decision to allow our president to campaign in Mukono," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I call upon our supporters to come in big numbers and receive him at the designated venues."

She assured the public that Kyagulanyi had been cleared by the Electoral Commission and other relevant authorities in Mukono District, while cautioning supporters against crowding roads.

"He has been fully cleared by the Electoral Commission and all relevant authorities," Nambooze said.

"People should avoid blocking roads and instead wait for him at the approved venues."

Meanwhile, NUP Greater Mukono chairperson Robert Kabanda said the party would scale down active campaigning in the final week and instead focus on voter education.

"In the last week, we are reducing active campaigns and concentrating on voter education because the Electoral Commission has not done enough in this area," Kabanda said.

Kabanda added that Kyagulanyi's return has renewed hope among NUP candidates in Mukono District who previously missed the opportunity to campaign alongside him.

"Many of our candidates did not benefit from his campaign earlier because police blocked major roads and venues," he said.

"He was unable to reach areas like Mukono South and Mukono Municipality, so his return has given our candidates renewed hope."